Kim Kardashian Shares First-Ever Photo Of Her Entire Family Of Five

Kim Kardashian is now a mother of three and with that comes a struggle that several moms — famour or not — face: getting every kid to remain still for a family portrait.

The reality star recently explained the situation on social media while describing the process with her three children and husband, Kanye West, over the Easter weekend.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an adorable, yet comical, photo of herself, her three kids, North, Chicago and Saint, and hubby 'Ye.

Getting candid about the behind-the-schenes drama that was left on the cutting room floor, she wrote, "I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic... This was all we got before all three kids started crying... I think I cried too."

Take a look at the end result, below: