A Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Slams Tiffany Haddish For Going ‘Too Far’ With Biting Scandal

Despite the #WhoBitBeyoncé controversy now being a thing of the past, those closely associated with the megastar remain inundated with requests to share their thoughts.
After Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, recently gave his brash two cents — even offering a solution, in the process — another member of Queen Bey's family is now chiming in and all fingers are pointing to the now infamous tattle tale, Tiffany Haddish.
The folks at People recently interviewed Bey's step-father, Richard Lawson, and he didn't hold back when asked to share his thoughts on #WhoBitBeyoncé-gate.
While promoting the new BET original series In Contempt, in which he stars, the Hollywood vet said the public needs to let this go before explaining that he felt Haddish was mouthing off about the incident for her own personal gain.
"She played it just so she can take advantage of trying to move the needle for her own thing," he said, "It's a bunch of crap."
Lawson is known for giving his unapologetically honest takes on anything he is asked. Pretty refreshing, we must say.
Take a look at the brief response, below:
