This 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Reportedly Got Her Peach Taken Away For Good

Another day, another Real Housewives of Atlanta firing rumor. However, this time around, there seems to be concrete confirmation that the reports are true surrounding this main cast member's peach officially being pureed, for good.

According to usually reliable source Love B. Scott, Sheree Whitfield has been fired from the hit Bravo reality series, once again.

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)















The site reports that they were exclusively filled in that she has gotten the boot and will not be returning for season 11. Interestingly enough, Porsha Williams, who got into a verbal altercation with Whitfield during the show's season 10 finale, recently took to Twitter to revel in the news.

Karma 🍑 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) April 6, 2018

It also seems as Whitfield may have company on her way out as Kim Zolciak, who was not a regular staple during season 10, was reportedly canned as well. Seeing as she, technically, was not an actual "housewife," she did not get fired, but, rather, will not be asked to film for the next season. Zolciak's nemesis Kenya Moore, however, will be back to film season 11 despite rumors that she was on the chopping block for withholding details about her personal life from the show's producers. The site reports that thanks largely to her alleged upcoming pregnancy announcement and her husband's willingness to film, she will be back for the next season. The remaining ladies, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and newcomer Eva Marcille, are all expected to return.

Written by Moriba Cummings