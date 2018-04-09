Okay, Then! Joseline Hernandez Is Blatantly Shooting Her Shot At This 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 10: Joseline Hrnandez Hosts a Party at Gold Room on June 10, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)



She made it clear she wants that peach.

Part one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion aired on Sunday night, and while the drama seen throughout the season was rehashed during the special, one positive came out of it all: the ladies looked amazing.

In fact, former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez was so taken aback by one of the ladies' beauty that she took to social media to shoot her shot.

The "Housewife" who caught the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess' attention is Porsha Williams, who stunned on the 'Gram in a gorgeous royal purple gown.

Getting straight to the point, Joseline commented three brash words under the post: "Let me hit."

Porsha's yet to comment on the reality star's demand, but take a look at the exchange for yourself, below:

Bold. Just bold.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

