Watch The Rock Raise The Roof In This Exclusive Clip From 'Rampage'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is pretty much always booked — always.
Above anything, he proves in each of his performances that he's more than just an action star, but let's face it — there aren't many who can fill such a role as convincingly as he can. Case in point: his performance in the fantasy/action film Rampage.
While the actor stands at a sturdy 6-foot-5, he proves to be no match for the creatures he has to face in the film. We're talking serious monsters, here.
Of course, there's nothing that The Rock can't handle.
Don't believe us? Watch him explain it all in the clip, below:
Rampage premieres in theaters nationwide on April 13.
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
