Idris Elba Dancing In His Boxers Is Everything You Need To Start Your Monday Right

poses at the 'Yardie' photo call during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 22, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Idris Elba Dancing In His Boxers Is Everything You Need To Start Your Monday Right

The actor was clearly in a great mood.

Published 1 week ago

Idris Elba showed that he's excited to kick off the week by showing off some of his dance moves while wearing nothing but a pair of shorts.

A video is circulating of the newly engaged actor manning the 1s and 2s while jamming out, shirtless.

Watch him show off his DJing skills in the clip, below:

#PressPlay: Mornings with #IdrisElba 😍

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Happy Monday, folks!

Written by John Justice

(Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs