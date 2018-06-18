Idris Elba Dancing In His Boxers Is Everything You Need To Start Your Monday Right

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Idris Elba showed that he's excited to kick off the week by showing off some of his dance moves while wearing nothing but a pair of shorts.
A video is circulating of the newly engaged actor manning the 1s and 2s while jamming out, shirtless.
Watch him show off his DJing skills in the clip, below:
Happy Monday, folks!
(Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Their new film, "211," explores boundaries of law enforcement.
COMMENTS