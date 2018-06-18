Okay! Idris Elba Grabs A Handful Of His Fiancée's Bare Booty While On Bae-Cation

attends the launch of the Stella McCartney Global flagship store on Old Bond Street on June 12, 2018 in London, England.

Okay! Idris Elba Grabs A Handful Of His Fiancée's Bare Booty While On Bae-Cation

The actor and Sabrina Dhowre are major couple goals.

Published 1 week ago

Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, are enjoying engaged life. After recently taking in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's London stop of their On the Run II tour, the couple headed on a baecation where they showed off their toned bodies by the water.

In fact, the Obsessed actor was spotted admiring his lady's body in a way that was hard to go unnoticed. 

Wrapped in a towel from the waist down, the actor was spotted grabbing a handful of Dhowre's natural cheeks while she hugged around his neck.

The two seem to be enjoying their time together, and we're highly anticipating them walking down the aisle.

#CoupleGoals, indeed!

Written by John Justice

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs