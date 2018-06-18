Okay! Idris Elba Grabs A Handful Of His Fiancée's Bare Booty While On Bae-Cation

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, are enjoying engaged life. After recently taking in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's London stop of their On the Run II tour, the couple headed on a baecation where they showed off their toned bodies by the water.
In fact, the Obsessed actor was spotted admiring his lady's body in a way that was hard to go unnoticed.
Wrapped in a towel from the waist down, the actor was spotted grabbing a handful of Dhowre's natural cheeks while she hugged around his neck.
The two seem to be enjoying their time together, and we're highly anticipating them walking down the aisle.
#CoupleGoals, indeed!
(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney)
