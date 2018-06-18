Tiffany Haddish And Tika Sumpter Try To Hook A Catfish In Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’

The ladies have teamed up for the Tyler Perry -directed comedy-drama Nobody's Fool .

Tiffany Haddish is gearing up for another starring role, and this time she is acting alongside some major names, with one of them being Haves And Have Nots star Tika Sumpter .

In the film, Haddish plays Tanya, a wild child who is recently released from prison and is ready to get her life together. While trying to get things in order, however, she finds that her sister, Danica (Sumpter), her polar opposite, is being catfished online by a potential lover.

The drama ensues when Tanya makes it her mission to find the man who's tricking her sister.

The trailer features everything extra from Haddish crashing weddings to the girls sitting with their mother, played by Whoopi Goldberg, in a hilarious scene.

Take a look, below: