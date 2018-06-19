Amber Rose Insists She’s Not Dating Kyrie Irving For A Very Good Reason

Model/actress Amber Rose hosts auditions for the "Chocolate Rose" weekly program in the Chocolate Lounge at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall on December 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The model and NBA star were spotted out together recently.

It was recently rumored that Amber Rose was dating Kyrie Irving. Now, the model is claiming that everyone jumped the gun just a little bit.

Rose was recently seen out with someone that social media identified as the Boston Celtics pointguard. He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood covering his face before getting in to Amber’s Rolls Royce.

Rose took to Instagram and posted on her Story that she’s actually not dating Kyrie or any man at the moment. “I’m not dating anyone or ‘talking’ to anyone,” she stated. “I’m just focused on raising my son and working.”

Oh, and you might want to know that apparently she doesn’t even know Irving. “And please stop associating me with Men that I don’t even know. It’s really f***ing annoying,” she wrote. “Looking for love and dating is the last thing on my mind right now. I’m still recovering from my previous relationship please let me do so in peace.”

Welp. There you have it. No new friends or lovers.

