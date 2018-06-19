Folks Are Dragging Rasheeda For This Minor Detail In Her Father's Day Posts About Kirk

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have come a long way in repairing their marriage. In fact, the rapper took to Instagram on this past Father's Day to share a few photos of her husband and the father of her children. In the process, however, fans seemed to pick up on a subtle detail in one of the photos that sparked a dragging at the reality starlet's expense.

In the second photo in the IG post, Kirk is seen standing with his and Rasheeda's children. At the bottom of the picture, however, fans noticed the infamous blue tape that the "My Bubble Gum" femcee used in a past episode of L&HH to instill some boundaries in their relationship. Take a look, below:

That minor detail, which would surely go unnoticed by those unfamiliar with the show, sparked a harsh response from some of her followers who took to the comments section below the post to roast the star. "Still got that blue tape down huh?" one commenter wrote, while several others echoed their sentiment, with many criticizing her for staying with him in the first place. Others, however, found amusement in the ongoing gesture, with one fan writing, "I see in the first PIC Rasheeda still have that blue tape in the house. By the looks of it, someone is still in the dog house...LMBO!!" A follower even urged her to disable the comments with another stating, "Happy father's day but stay on your side of the tape." The couple remains together while they work on the highly publicized infidelity by the hands of Kirk.

Written by Moriba Cummings