Meghan Markle’s Father Reportedly Destroyed Any Chance Of Reconciling With His Daughter Because Of This Interview

It is being reported that the former actress' strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle , has gotten even worse after he did an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain this past Monday.

Though Meghan Markle 's wedding to Prince Harry proved to be the fairytale that many envy, one relationship that the duchess now has is one many would not be turning green over.

While, during the interview, Mr. Markle made it clear that he was upset about the state of his relationship with his now British royal daughter, it appears as his openness has only made things worse between them.

ET reports that Meghan and Prince Harry were both blindsided by the interview, which appeared to be more self-serving than a cry for reconciliation.

"It came as a surprise," an insider told the site. "They were not given advanced warning. They understand he has been harassed by the paparazzi 24/7, but it's hard for them to accept his apology when he's again taking cash."

As far as if Mr. Markle was paid for the engagement, GMB co-host Piers Morgan confirmed that he made "a few thousand pounds" from the interview.

"It wasn't about money for him, you can tell that," Morgan added. "The real motivation was setting the record straight, having his say."

While his intentions may have been positive, the interview seemed to do a lot of damage as the source continued, claiming that while "Meghan loves her father deeply and Harry and Meghan have tried to offer him support and guidance adjusting to the media attention," their relationship is almost beyond repair, with it being described as "fractured."

Hopefully these two can reconcile, somehow, in the future.