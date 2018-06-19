Rob Kardashian Brutally Fires Back At Blac Chyna's Claim That He Doesn't Pay Child Support

Rob Kardashian 's relationship with Blac Chyna , the mother of his daughter, Dream , continues to be strained as he claims the former stripper made a bold lie about him on Father's Day.

According to TMZ, Kardashian claims that Chyna's allegation that he does not pay child support is completely false and she's only spreading those rumors in an attempt to sabotage him.

For some context, Chyna took to social media this past Sunday to diss her babies' daddies, Kardashian and Tyga, in a message that read, "Wow Tyga and Rob ......no child support BOSS B***H ALL 201[8]."

Sources close Kardashian claimed Chyna only made that comment in an attempt to get the reality star to come after her, which he is legally prohibited from doing. Fans of the two may recall that, according to their custody agreement, they must keep all negative feelings about one another off social media.

As for the child support debacle Chyna is claiming, the site reports that Kardashian pays, but would like the cost to be "drastically lowered" as he is not making any money at the moment to continue to keep up his $20,000 payments.

Furthermore, when it comes to their daughter Dream, he reportedly never skips a visit.