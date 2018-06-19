Tommie Lee Has A Heartbreakingly Candid Conversation About Alcoholism With Her Mother

It's been a tumultuous season for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee . From fights with her family to beef with her cast mates, Tommie's on-screen drama was usually fueled by one common factor - alcohol.

Tommie sat down with her sister Versace and her mother Samantha to address their current beefs as well as address the elephant in the room. "Being suspended from filming was a wake up call that I do need to change some things," she explained.

She went on to share how she was barred from drinking due to a violent outburst during a girls trip to Texas.

Tommie also opened up about how a conversation with a specialist helped her recognize a problem she's been dealing with for sometime. "I met with this guy named Joe and he sat down with me and he's telling me I'm an alcoholic. It's embarrassing," she said.