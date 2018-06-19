Tommie Lee Has A Heartbreakingly Candid Conversation About Alcoholism With Her Mother

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
It's been a tumultuous season for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee. From fights with her family to beef with her cast mates, Tommie's on-screen drama was usually fueled by one common factor - alcohol.
Tommie sat down with her sister Versace and her mother Samantha to address their current beefs as well as address the elephant in the room. "Being suspended from filming was a wake up call that I do need to change some things," she explained.
She went on to share how she was barred from drinking due to a violent outburst during a girls trip to Texas.
Tommie also opened up about how a conversation with a specialist helped her recognize a problem she's been dealing with for sometime. "I met with this guy named Joe and he sat down with me and he's telling me I'm an alcoholic. It's embarrassing," she said.
Tommie wasn't alone. Her mother also shared her experience with alcoholism. "Sometimes I feel like an alcoholic if I can't get out of bed without a drink. If I can't go to sleep without a drink. Alcohol took a lot of lives in our family. We've got to break the cycle."
The big revelations didn't stop there. Samantha also opened up about some medical woes she recently encountered. "I went to the doctor and they're running some tests because they think it might be something serious. I don't want to put it out to the universe because I'm a fighter regardless. I don't care what it is."
Samantha's big secret brought Tommie to tears, but it also gave her the strength to make things right with her family and steer clear of alcohol.
Check out the touching exchange below:
