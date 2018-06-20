12 Days of Pride: Big Freedia Reigns Supreme

<<enter caption here>> at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 6, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

12 Days of Pride: Big Freedia Reigns Supreme

The queen of bounce keeps slaying.

Published 5 days ago

The 12 Days of Pride would not be complete without honoring a queen — Big Freedia!

12 Days Of Pride: Big Freedia

New Orleans native Big Freedia is known as the queen of bounce and no one can twerk it like Freedia. He has transformed his career into reality television with the appropitately titled Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce.  Freedia has also dropped five studio albums and has worked with countless artists, including Beyoncé on “Formation.”

Big Freedia is unapologetically himself and never afraid to bounce it in the name of pride. 

Check out Shangela do a bounce for Freedia in 12 Days of Pride, above.

Written by Renee Samuel

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs