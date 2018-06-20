The Lawyer Bill Cosby Ruthlessly Fired Is Getting Ready To Spill The Tea

Bill Cosby 's former lawyer is preparing to spill the tea on his work experience with the disgraced comedian during his first interview since being terminated recently.

According to Radar Online, Tom Mesereau is set to spill the tea during a chat with acclaimed Hollywood private investigator Scott Ross on the All Things P.I. radio show. This will mark his first interview since Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexually attacking Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Ross, who's previously worked with Chris Brown, Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone, revaled the news of the forthcoming interview in a statement to Radar. "I appreciate that Tom has chosen my new show to speak out about Cosby."

Mesereau, who gained notoriety for winning Michael Jackson's 2005 child-molestation trial, was brought on by Cosby in August in 2017. He was ultimately let go after Cosby fired his entire legal team once he was convicted. Cosby has since retained Joseph P. Green Jr. as legal counsel.

The disgraced comedian was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent sexual assult in April. Cosby, who is facing up to 30 years in prison, is currently under house arrest and is set to be sentenced after a two-day hearing September 24-25.