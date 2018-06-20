There’s Something Jada Pinkett-Smith Really Wants You To Know About Her Vagina...

In the latest episode, the actress revealed some pretty personal information about her vaginal health that many may usually refrain from expressing, publicly.

Jada Pinkett-Smith is letting it all hang out in her new Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk .

During the episode, Pinkett-Smith revealed that she underwent vaginal rejuvenation after suffering a bladder infection.

The actress and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, visited the Vitality Institute of Agoura in Los Angeles to teach their viewers more about the taboo topic.

"'Cause I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues," she said. "Which completely went away after three treatments."

The facility's owner, Kelly Rainey, explained that the procedure "introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover," and proves to be a helpful remedy for women who experience dryness, and pain during sex or stress incontinence.

Pinkett-Smith even sang their praises, explaining that her vagina's never been better, on all fronts.

"When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I'm not kidding," she said. "It looks like a little beautiful peach."

Take a look at the clip, here.