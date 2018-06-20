Savage: Did Kim Kardashian Just Shade Kylie Jenner For Being A Teen Mom?

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are notoriously tight-knit. Apparently, they're so close that they can even predict when one another is about to get knocked up — or at least that's the case for the family's leader, Kim .

According to Hollywood Gossip, during a Business of Fashion West Coast Summit panel, Kim joked that she always knew her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, would be a young mother.

"We used to say, 'Season 17, Kylie has a baby,'" she said. "And we all looked at each other and [were] like, 'Oh, s**t! That just happened!'"

Would one take that as a compliment or some slight shade?

On a more business-related note, the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, also joined Kim on the panel and when asked for how long their family reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will run, she confidently responded, "It's going to be here forever."

The show is about to step into its 15th season.

Yay for us all.