Looks Like Kirk Frost’s Family Made A Very Surprising Decision About His Love Child

After several seasons of drama surrounding Kirk Frost 's alleged love child with Jasmine Washington on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta , it appears as though one lady in his life is taking steps to bring the longstanding feud to an end.

Frost's daughter Kelsie sat down for a chat with her father's former mistress after learning that she popped up on her step mother, Rasheeda during an after party in Houston. Offering Jasmine a suggestion, Kelsie explained, "I just feel like you have to be patient... You had Kannon with a married man. He's probably at home trying to fix his family."

With more than a conversation on her mind, Kelsie revealed that she wanted to meet her baby brother for the first time. "I'm ready to step up and welcome him into the family, even if my dad isn't ready," she said.

Kelsie shared a bright smile after watching Jasmine bring her baby brother out. The heartwarming moment continued with Kannon jumping into her arms and the duo playing together.

Since one member of the Frost family is officially on board, we can only wonder how much time it'll take everyone else to join her.

Check out the adorable moment below: