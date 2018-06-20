Watch Michael B. Jordan Fight To Avenge His Father’s Death In 'Creed II' Trailer

In the recently released trailer for Creed II — the sequel to the box office smash spearheaded by Michael B. Jordan — the boxing prodigy tries to prove that his title as the greatest is not a fluke.

Get ready to see Adonis Creed make his return to the ring for another defining match. However, this time he has way more at stake.

The trailer shows that the story picks up several years after the first installment ended, with Adonis getting acclimated to his newfound fame. With him now being a well-known name in the boxing world, he is faced with new challenges and vices which both rear their heads inside and outside of the ring.

In addition to Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, who plays the iconic Rocky Balboa, is returning for the sequel, along with Tessa Thompson, who plays Bianca.

Ryan Coogler, who famously directed and reportedly co-wrote the first Creed, has now given up the director's chair and serves as executive producer, instead. Sundance's Steven Caple Jr. has taken on the role of director for Creed II, with Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and Stallone reportedly writing the script.

Take a look at the trailer for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, below: