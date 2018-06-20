Brutal: Here's Why Blac Chyna's Teen Lover Reportedly Kicked Her To The Curb

It was recently reported that Blac Chyna and her now former teenage boyfriend have gone their separate ways, but alleged details regarding their split have surfaced and the reason may not be so shocking to some.

According to Radar Online, 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay dumped the former stripper, 30, because she was "too clingy" and came with too much baggage.

An insider told the site that the mother of two "freaked him out" when she began talking about their future, with the last straw being her expressing wanting to have his children.

"She wanted a very serious relationship and started talking about wanting more kids with him," the source added. "All that scared the hell out of him... Jay had to let her go. She's too clingy."

The site further reports that despite these details, their breakup was amicable, and they remain cordial. However, Jay wants to now focus on his music and, above all, "being a teenager."

"He wants to be young and not be tied down to a grown woman with two kids and lots of drama going on in her life," the insider explained. "Plus, he's seen how things ended with Tyga and Rob [Kardashian], and he's too young to have those type of adult problems in his life."

Sounds like the kid's finally woken up.

YBN Almighty Jay was the one to share the news of their split with the world, announcing it on social media: