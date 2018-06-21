12 Days of Pride: BET.com Celebrates Don Lemon

Celebrating queer people of color isn't just about actors and musicians, it's also people in the world of news and politics. As the only Black person with a prime-time news show, we had to honor Don Lemon .

Monday through Friday, Don Lemon shuts down the fake news on CNN Tonight. His passionate voice is definitely need in the era of Trump and his show constantly provides a spaces for Black commentators you may not see on other networks.



In 2011, Don came out as a gay man in his book, Transparent. Since then, he has also been outspoken about LGBT issues. So, happy LGBTQ Pride Month to Don Lemon and all of our out-and-proud brothers and sisters in cable news.



Watch Shangela's tribute to Don Lemon, above.