Kim Kardashian Wants You To Know This Conspiracy Theory About Her Family Is False

Do you believe her?

Published 4 days ago

The timeline of the Kardashian sisters' recent pregnancies — Kim, Khloé and Kylie's — had many questioning if the ladies' infamously calculated momager, Kris Jenner, carefully planned for her daughters to get knocked up around the same time.

Now, for the first time, Kim is speaking out about the conspiracy theory that many are convinced holds some truth.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Kim recently touched on the rumor during a recent interview and firmly denied that there was any truth to them.

"Yeah, that's not true," she said. "I'm sure my mom would love credit for that. It was pretty crazy. I mean, when it was happening, we all were just like, 'Oh s**t, another one!' We can't believe it... It's really crazy."

At the height of the controversy surrounding the conspiracy theory, it was rumored that Kris was attempting to achieve major rating for the 14th season of their family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. There were claims that she had been planning the pregnancies for the last three years by convincing her daughters to get pregnant.

To this day, however, there is no concrete evidence to prove that this was the case.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

