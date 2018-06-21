NeNe Leakes Posts Emotional Message About Kim Zolciak In Wake Of Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE -- Pictured (l-r): NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NeNe Leakes Posts Emotional Message About Kim Zolciak In Wake Of Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis

The "Real Housewives" star wants to get something off her chest.

Published 4 days ago

It seems as the door is no longer closed.

NeNe Leakes and her longtime frenemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann have had their fair share of disagreements over the past few months. However, the ladies seem to be on track towards mending fences, and Leakes took to social media to show their progress.

In the wake of her husband Gregg's recent cancer diagnosis, Leakes posted a photo of a care package she received from her former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mate. She supported the picture with a heartfelt caption thanking Zolciak-Biermann for the gift.

"What can i say other than THANK YOU! Thank you @kimzolciakbiermann for your thoughtful gift!" she wrote. "Opening your box is like Christmas! Just all kinds of goodies."

Take a look, below:

NeNe took to Instagram on June 13 to share with her followers that her husband was beginning his battle with cancer in a post captioned, "Our New Normal and the fight begins #f**kcancer #mdandersoncanercenter #yougotthis #iloveyou."

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs