12 Days of Pride: Ally And Advocate Jenifer Lewis

In celebration of 12 Days of Pride, we wanted to shine a light on an ally of the LGBT community. Allies are people who have stood side-by-side with a community they may not be a part of it, but unconditionally support. Jenifer Lewis is a perfect fit for this honor.

With a career that spans over four decades, Jenifer Lewis has been on Broadway, television and the big screen. She is lovingly known as the mother of Black Hollywood but she is also a longtime supporter of the LGBT community. Drag superstar Shangela, who once lived in Lewis' basement and starred in a YouTube series with her, is the perfect person to celebrate this triple-threat diva. In the video above she shares personal stories and gives us a spot-on Jenifer Lewis.



Plus, and you know Jenifer would love this, we got a plug of her book The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.

Watch the video above and happy LGBT Pride Month!