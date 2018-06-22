Jeannie Mai Is Dating Again After Divorcing Husband Of 10 Years

Now that Jeannie Mai is a single woman after splitting from her husband of 10 years, Freddy Harteis , she is opening up about getting back into the dating scene, and she's a bit surprised about what she's found.

During a recent episode of The Real, while discussing the Me Too movement, Mai revealed that she's been "creeping back" into dating and noticed that a lot has changed since she was last single.

"My friends say a big shift has happened in dating that, back in the day, most of the time, you would wait on someone to make the first move," she said. "Now, all my friends have noticed that the man has stopped making the first move."

She later added that after speaking with her heterosexual single male friends, she learning that many of them are nervous to make a move as they "don't know where a woman's going to go with that story," in reference to the influx of sexual assault scandals that surfaced, over the past few years.

Take a look at the clip, below: