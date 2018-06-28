SMDH: Katt Williams Starts Arguing With People On The Freeway About Whether Or Not His Luxury Car Is Rented

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 31: Comedian Katt Williams performs during the 11:11 RNS World Tour at UNO Lakefront Arena on March 31, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

SMDH: Katt Williams Starts Arguing With People On The Freeway About Whether Or Not His Luxury Car Is Rented

He literally pulled up on a heckler.

Published 1 week ago

Katt Williams is not the one to mess with, no matter the time or setting.

The comedian proved his no-nonsense reputation to be true when a troll tried to clown him out in public, claiming the Phantom he was driving was rented. What ensued afterward pretty much resembled an awkward stand-up rehearsal, as he went on a roasting session of his own.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Williams can be seen arguing with someone on the highway after they claimed his Rolls-Royce Phantom was rented.

In no time, the comic went into roast mode, calling the man in the other vehicle a "clout chaser" before adding that he's not XXXTentacion, who was recently tragically shot by burglars in Florida.

"Pull over and see what happens," he yelled at the troll who was driving beside him while hurling insults of his own.

Take look at the clip, below:

Is it safe to say Williams won this one?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

