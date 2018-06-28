Kim Kardashian Posts Surprising Video About Tristan Thompson

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian's relationship with her sister Khloé’s baby's cheating father, Tristan Thompson, has been strained for some time after he was exposed for spreading his loving around during her pregnancy.
Now, the two have actually come together to share the status of their relationship, and where they stand may serve as a shock to some.
Kim recently took to social media to show that she and the NBA star are all good now while celebrating Khloé’s birthday.
Gathered around a fire pit, the two joked about him having her and other members of the famous family blocked on Instagram. After a few laughs and ki-kis, she convinced him to unblock her while the birthday girl cheered them on in the background.
Take a look, below:
Looks like everything's solid in the Kardashian-Thompson household, for now.
