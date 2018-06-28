Paris Jackson Is Reportedly At War With Her Family Following Joe Jackson’s Death

Joe Jackson 's death has reportedly sparked a feud within his already divided family. Jackson's granddaughter Paris Jackson , is reportedly struggling with the death of her grandfather and the way her family handled Jackson's health leading up to his death.

A source close to the daughter of late music legend Michael Jackson told Radar Online that Paris "is super angry right now because she is tired of the secrets and lies that go on in her family. She wants a normal family that doesn't hide things, especially something as serious as health problems."

Highlighting the death of Paris' father and how this resembles the personal struggles she endured, the source added, "Paris feels upset because she feels that her father also hid his addiction and it was so painful when she was old enough to understand the truth."

The model and philanthropist has reportedly had "several heated arguments" with various members of her family, including Janet Jackson. The two women are reportedly at odds over Joe's funeral services.

"Paris is close with La Toya, but not really close with anyone else right now... She is at war with Janet because Janet is two-faced and is starting so much drama. Paris just feels betrayed and can't trust anyone right now," the source added.

Paris Jackson took to social media penning a touching tribute to her late grandfather after news of his death was confirmed.