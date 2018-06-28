Paris Jackson Is Reportedly At War With Her Family Following Joe Jackson’s Death

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Joe Jackson's death has reportedly sparked a feud within his already divided family. Jackson's granddaughter Paris Jackson, is reportedly struggling with the death of her grandfather and the way her family handled Jackson's health leading up to his death.
A source close to the daughter of late music legend Michael Jackson told Radar Online that Paris "is super angry right now because she is tired of the secrets and lies that go on in her family. She wants a normal family that doesn't hide things, especially something as serious as health problems."
Highlighting the death of Paris' father and how this resembles the personal struggles she endured, the source added, "Paris feels upset because she feels that her father also hid his addiction and it was so painful when she was old enough to understand the truth."
The model and philanthropist has reportedly had "several heated arguments" with various members of her family, including Janet Jackson. The two women are reportedly at odds over Joe's funeral services.
"Paris is close with La Toya, but not really close with anyone else right now... She is at war with Janet because Janet is two-faced and is starting so much drama. Paris just feels betrayed and can't trust anyone right now," the source added.
Paris Jackson took to social media penning a touching tribute to her late grandfather after news of his death was confirmed.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
Prior to Joe Jackson's death, Paris shut down somber tweets sent out by his official Twitter account.
this is a beautiful tweet. though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. i’m not sure if he’s ever used this account. https://t.co/KU6jikCD7G— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 25, 2018
Joe Jackson passed away on Wednesday, June 27, due to complications from terminal cancer. He was 89.
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Moschino)
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Their new film, "211," explores boundaries of law enforcement.
days
COMMENTS