Meet The Woman Who Will Reportedly Replace Kenya Moore On The 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'

Now, her alleged replacement has been revealed and fans of the show may either be rejoicing at the producers' choice or fuming with disapproval.

Kenya Moore continues to take Ls as it has been reported that, due to her pregnancy timeline, she has been fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta and will not be shooting regularly for the show's 11th season.

According to Radar Online , longtime friend of the show Marlo Hampton is set to be promoted to a full-time "Housewife," taking Moore's spot in the opening credits.

An insider close to the reality series shared with the site that "Marlo is the front runner for Kenya's slot," with producers reportedly telling her, "they would love her to have a peach."

The source further added, though, that her promotion will solely be contingent upon "if she's able to deliver the drama this summer."

While Moore will reportedly no longer be a main cast member on the show, contrary to her own words, she will not be axed from the series, completely. The site further explained that she will, instead, serve as a part-time "friend" of the Housewives. However, the former beauty queen is insulted by the gesture.

"Her pride won't allow her to be part-time," the insider added. "She wants to be a full-time housewife of nothing."

Furthermore, production sources revealed that the theme for the upcoming season is "new beginnings," and stressed that the show is moving in a new direction.

It appears as fans will have to wait to see what that ultimately means for the show's cast and its plots.