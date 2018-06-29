Friend Zone? Karrueche Raises A Question About Her Relationship Status With Victor Cruz On Instagram

Shortly after rumors began swirling that Karrueche and Victor Cruz went their separate ways, the two not so subtly hinted that they're still on in a brief Instagram comment exchange. However, while they're clearly still an item, the actress' question she posed has some wondering if they're on the same page.

It all started when the NBA star posted a selfie with the caption "Friends and Family." The Claws star hopped in the comments section below the post to ask, "Am I a friend or family?" to which Cruz responded, "You're my baby... it's different." Take a look at the exchange, below:

Some in the comments section brought up different theories, claiming the athlete was stringing the clearly sprung model along while others stressed that his significant other should also fall under the categories of both "friends" and family." So, that poses the questions: Is this a matter of good game or are folks just looking too much into a simple comment? Either or, these two are continuing to live it up, unapologetically. Can't be mad at that!

Written by John Justice