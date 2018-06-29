It's Official: Kenya Moore's Reign On The 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Is Over

After what seems like countless speculations and rumors, it is confirmed that Kenya Moore will not be returning for the 11th season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and the show's parent network has released a statement about her departure.

According to Radar Online, Bravo has exclusively confirmed to them that Moore's peach was taken away, for good, and she was not given a new contract for the show's next season.

"We look forward to welcoming new housewives and telling new authentic stories for season 11," the network told Radar before confirming that her contract will not be renewed.

That leaves longtime cast members Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey; new full-time Housewife Eva Marcille; and current friend of the show Marlo Hampton, remaining. All of the ladies, with the exception of Burruss, filmed together in Miami, recently, amidst the talk of Moore's departure.

The site further reports that Moore's sneaky elopement and her refusal to feature her husband or any details about her marriage on the recently ended season led to her firing.

Moore is yet to publicly comment on the news.