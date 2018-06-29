So Adorable! Tia Mowry Reveals First Look — And Beautiful Name — Of Her Newborn Daughter

Just about eight weeks after giving birth, Tia Mowry-Hardrict is revealing her gorgeous baby girl to the world and she also shared her unique name, in the process.

In a cute Instagram video, the actress and cook, holding the little one in her arms, shared that her daughter's name is Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

Staying true to her word that she and her actor husband Cory Hardrict would choose a name that matched the initials "C.T.H.," like their 7-year-old son Cree Taylor, the former The Game star explained that her newborn's name "basically means 'victorious.'"

As far as little Cairo's middle name, Tiahna, is concerned, Tia explained that she wanted to incorporate her own name into the baby's moniker. Plus, the name itself has a pretty significant meaning.

"Tiahna actually means 'follower of Christ,'" she added. "Also, Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess, here."

Well thought out.

Get a glimpse of the beautiful Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, below: