Uh-oh! Watch Kim Kardashian Catch A Thirsty Kanye Staring At Rihanna

Can someone please give Mrs. Kim Kardashian-West an award for “Being Able to Keep Her Composure When Her Man Has Completely Lost His Mind?”
ICYMI: Kanye West and his wife, Kim, are going viral, and it’s not for Kim’s body exposure antics or for Kanye’s outrageously passionate tweets.
No. It's from a video taken two years ago, during the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards, and it's going viral because Kim was spotted by the cameras peeping that her husband, Kanye, was clearly mesmerized by Rihanna's enticing performance of “Pour It Up.”
Press play to see the hilarious #throwback video below:
As you can see, Kim doesn’t look too pleased as she immediately turns off her phone and watches the rest of Rihanna’s performance.
Needless to say, there’s a chance that RiRi will never be invited to any of the West’s cookouts.
Don't remember this moment? To jar your memory, this is the same awards show where Yeezy declared that he'd be running for president in 2020. He has since retracted his statement and no longer wants any part of the White House.
Looks like he should reconsider running, because if he gets caught by Kim staring at another woman like she’s a whole meal and he’s a starving man, he may need the White House to be his new residence. Just saying...
Ladies, we want to hear from you! How would you respond if you caught your man looking at another woman like this? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images)
