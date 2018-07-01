Here Is Chrissy Teigen's Response To Trump Worshipers Telling Her To Leave America

Chrissy Teigen is not only a gorgeous mom she is also politically active. She even has the great honor of being blocked by Trump on Twitter. Therefore, when Trump crazies come for her, she quickly shuts the down, which is what she did to "Patti."



While appearing at the Keep Families Together March this weekend, she spoke of being a proud immigrant, her mother is from Thailiand. Teigen said, "I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant." While holding her adorable son Miles, she also gave a brief and hilarious impression of Trump, which she posted on Instagram, see below:



A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT

One user wasn't happy. @pattichilders54 wrote, "U don't like the POTUS, no one asking u to stay here." Teigen repsonded with, "patti if I had to leave this country every time I hated someone, I would have left the day you were born." See the screen shot below, courtesy of The Shade Room.



Well said because people with common sense aren't going anywhere. Immigrants built this country and deserve to be here like anyone else. #Resist



Written by Renee Samuel