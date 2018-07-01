Hold Up! Tessa Thompson Backtracks On Statement About Her Relationship With Janelle Monáe

On June 29, social media was rejoicing hearing that Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae are booed up. Many people felt it was important to see two queer Black women in a relationship. Now, Tessa spoke out and the actress is denying that she is in a relationship.

According to an interview with PorterEdit, Thompson said about her and Monae, "It's tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we're both trying ot navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence." For many people, that appeared to be a confirmation of her relationship.



Thompson also added, "I'm attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don't even have to have the discussion." She continued, "That was something I was conscious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don't. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?"



For many people, that appeared to be a confirmation of her relationship with Monae. Well, not exactly.



Tessa wrote on Twitter yesterday, "Sometimes we cheer so loudly at someone speaking their truth, that we miss what they say. (Here’s looking at you media journalism). I didn’t say I was in a relationship. But I said lots of other things. All below. One thing I missed — Pride Has No End." See below: