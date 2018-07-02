Report: Kim Kardashian Is ‘Bracing Herself’ For The Worst In Her Marriage To Kanye

Kanye West 's past manic meltdowns have reportedly left his wife, Kim Kardashian , on edge, and on the heels of the quickly dissolved success of his recent album, she's allegedly "bracing herself" for another.

According to Radar Online, 'Ye is "manically happy" with the success of his recently released LP, but Kim is preparing for the worst as she's seen this occur in the past.

"Kim's seen this all too often — whenever Kanye is euphoric, there is an inevitable crash of extreme proportions," an insider revealed, explaining what appears to be manic-depressive disorder.

The source went on to add that this is all a part of the rapper's bipolar diagnosis, where these symptoms are expected and are quite common.

"He's poured everything into this album, he's just over the moon about it, but she's just waiting for the dark depression to hit once the fanfare is all over," the insider added. "She's trying to get him to live a more balanced lifestyle."

The reality starlet is reportedly concerned that since he has been hospitalized for this in the past, "it will only get worse."

The first instance of this occurrence that the public is aware of dates back to Kanye's infamous meltdown back in 2016, which resulted in him spending time in a mental hospital. While there, he was reportedly forced to face his alleged addiction to drugs and alcohol.