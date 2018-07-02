Mo’Nique Has A Few Words For Lee Daniels After He Tells Her To ‘Shut Up’

The ongoing drama between Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels continues. The comedian recently took Instagram after footage of the Empire creator telling her to "shut up" went viral.

The drama began as Mo'Nique cleared up rumors that she signed a $10 million Netflix deal after calling for a boycott last year. "I gotta address this $10 million dollar Netflix deal. What's a word that rhymes with jokes that starts with an 'h?' It's a goddamn hoax! That's not true, my babies."

Dishing on the fact that something so unfounded could gain so much momentum in so little time, Mo'Nique added, "Just like that lie can become the truth in 24-hours, they can make something up about your girl being difficult and demanding."

Adding fuel to her ongoing beef with Lee Daniels, Mo'Nique concluded, "The truth only goes away if we stop talking and y'all and I ain't gon' stop talking and Lee Daniels, you shut up."

Mo'Nique's commentary comes days after Lee Daniels blamed her getting blackballed on the Oscar-winner's comments on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. Daniels even told the Mo'Nique to "shut up."

Check out the video footage below: