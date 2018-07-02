Where's Vivica: Phaedra Parks Is Out Here Blatantly Shooting Her Shot At 50 Cent

In the words of 50 Cent , Vivica A. Fox just might be getting ready to "get the strap" after seeing Phaedra Parks ' latest Instagram post. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star sent social media in a frenzy as she posed besides Fif at a premiere party for his hit series Power.

Alluding to Mr. Chocolate, the mystery man she was accused of cheating on her then-husband Apollo Nida with, Parks joked, "Before y’all start the chatter he ain’t Mr. Chocolate. Everybody knows his strap will have you sprung for 20 years and ain’t nobody got time for that!"

Dishing on why things would never work between her and Fif, Parks added, "I have 2 kings and too many jobs but he smells amazing and is plum fine so keep him in your top 3 fantasy roster."

Parks' hint at 50 Cent leaving you sprung was translated by a subtle shot at the rapper's ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox. Fox has gone on the record talking about her love for 50 Cent despite splitting with the rapper in the early 2000s.

Take a look at Phaedra Parks' post below, and let us know if she was being shady in the comments below: