Stevie J Gets Together With Erica Mena's Ex To Trash Her And 'Shut Her Up'

These two have a long history.

Published 4 days ago

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta may already know by now that longtime cast member Stevie J and newcomer Erica Mena don't see eye to eye. In fact, the two seem to have a deep disdain for one another.

Seeing as Stevie thinks the Love & Hip Hop: New York OG is constantly trying to "disrespect" him, he sought after one of her exes to, in his words, "shut her up."

In a clip for the next episode of the reality series, Stevie J meets with Rich Dollaz, who has been romantically and professionally linked to Mena in the past.

"Erica thinks she can disrespect anyone she wants and get away with it, but I'm not giving out passes," he said in the clip. 

After adding that Mena "should have known better than to argue with my teenage daughter," he stressed that someone needs "to check this chick," and Rich may be the "only one who can shut her up."

After getting into some trash talk at the reality starlet's expense, the two men shifted their conversation to Mena's "star" quality, as she is an aspiring singer.

Take a look at the clip, below:

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs on Mondays at 8 p.m.  on VH1.

Written by John Justice

(Photos from left: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

