Scandal! Was Blac Chyna Cheating On Her Teenage Ex With Her New Boy Toy?

Blac Chyna 's new teenage flame has already been revealed, but now details have surfaced with claims that she's actually been seeing him while she was still committed to her former cradle-rocking bae, YBN Almighty Jay .

According to TMZ, Chyna first began hooking up with professional boxer Devin Haney, 19, two to three months ago.

The athlete reportedly made the first move, contacting her on Instagram after learning they shared the same lawyer. The former stripper was allegedly into him and began seeing him on a regular basis soon after.

Though many believe she is seeing the young one for "clout," it is further reported that that's not the case as she "simply likes" him.

As far as their relationship timeline is concerned, there seemed to be some overlapping with her past romance as she was apparently seeing Haney while her rapper ex was still committed to her, but was perusing other women. The two officially split up last month.