Girl, What? Moniece Slaughter Tries To Justify Attacking A Pregnant Princess Love

VH1 recently released the trailer for season five of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and though the clip ran for only 75 seconds, it didn't spare on the drama. In fact, the moment that managed to stand out the most to fans was the rehashing of Moniece Slaughter and Princess Love's beef, which resulted in the former trying to attack her then pregnant cast mate.

In the clip, Slaughter can be seen being forcefully held back by friend of the show Misster Ray as she tried to charge at Love after she said she would be a better mother than she. "Drop that demon seed," Slaughter said in the trailer, to which Love responded, "Maybe I'll show you how to be a better mother too." Take a look at the clip, below:

Get the TRUTH behind the HEADLINES. @LoveHipHopVH1 Hollywood returns MONDAY JULY 23 at 8/7c! 📰 #LHHH pic.twitter.com/IbWGWhcyd0 — VH1 (@VH1) July 2, 2018

In an attempt to explain herself, Slaughter took to her Instagram Live to claim that Princess Love had it coming after she questioned her parenting skills. "I knew I'd have to explain myself at some point," she wrote. "Princess asked for that scene. I told everybody to wait until she had the baby. I told them she's been speaking on my son since S2 & ain't shut up yet!" Read her lengthy explanation, in full, below:

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood returns on Monday, July 23, on VH1.

Written by Moriba Cummings