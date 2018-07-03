Tiny Reveals The Crazy Lengths She Went To Find Out If T.I. Was Cheating

T.I. and Tiny 's martial woes have been the talk of the internet streets for some time now. With allegegations of infidelity following both entertainers, Tiny recently opened up about the lengths she's gone to prove if her husband was creeping.

During an appearance on her bestie Kandi Burruss' talk show Kandi Koated Nights, the Xscape songstress revealed that she hired a private investigator for proof of her husband's infidelities. "I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked."

No stranger to accusations of stepping out on her marriage, Tiny cleared up the nature of her relationship with boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. "I didn’t have any sex. He flirted with me. I think that was fine. Everybody needs a little attention, especially if she ain’t getting it. If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go get it somewhere else," she explained.

T.I. and Tiny's marriage has been on the rocks for several years now. Back in 2016, Tiny filed for divorce, but the couple managed to work things out.