‘Toxic Trick!’: Vivica A. Fox Drags Phaedra To Screenshot Hell For Making A Move On 50 Cent

Vivica A. Fox is on bad terms with another former member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta family, Phaedra Parks , after the reality starlet warned her about claims that she was flirting with her ex, 50 Cent .

Proving that Kenya Moore isn't the only RHOA staple that she doesn't gel with, Vivica A. Fox recently put Parks on blast for posting an elaborately flirtatious message about the Power star.

Dubbing Parks her now-signature shady term, a "toxic trick," the actress posted a screenshot of a text message the reality star sent to her warning her about the media sensationalizing her post.

"FYI I took a pic with 50 at Power premiere posted it and heard Baller Alert is trying to make it into some BS towards you and you know I adore you and I have nothing but love for you," Parks wrote.

Apparently, not buying a word, Fox captioned the post, "Hhhmm...When u have to break out dem receipts on another TOXIC TRICK! THE NERVE TO TEXT ME!? GURL BYE I SEE YOU! I ain't new to this I'm true to THIS!"