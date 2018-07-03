Here's What Yvonne Orji Did To Land Her Hunky New Boyfriend

No, seriously. The Insecure star credited her newfound love to the power of prayer, and she broke down exactly how she went about it.

Yvonne Orji has found her dream man, and it's all thanks to Jesus Christ.

Lately, Orji has been boldly showing off how much she is loving being cuffed by ex-Cleveland Browns star Emmanuel Acho, with her, most recently, showing them getting cozy together in Mexico.

In the caption for one of the gorgeously chocolate photos she posted of her and her man, the actress shared a prayer she recited while searching for the right partner, and it's safe to say she didn't shy away from the specifics.

“Dear God, May he have abs like David. Skin like Sampson,” she wrote, alluding to the different men of the Bible. “A smile like Joseph. Fingernails like Solomon. Eyebrows like John The Baptist & A heart (and finances) like yours. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Take a look, below: