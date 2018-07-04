Trap Queen? Alexis Skyy Lashes Out At Haters Claiming That Fetty Wap Didn't Father Her Baby

attends The Late Night Brunch during the 2018 BET Experience at OUE Skyspace LA on June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

“I don’t have to prove sh*t.”

Published 2 days ago

Alexis Skyy has a message for those who keep questioning who the father of her child is, “I don’t have to prove sh*t.”

Recently the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood  star took to her Instagram Stories to give a PSA announcement to haters who don’t believe the father of her infant daughter, Alaiya Grace, is rapper Fetty Wap.  

Sick of the constant rumors and scrutiny, the 23-year-old reality star posted the following: 

“Y’all so worry about who my child’s father is. I never met so many bothered nosey people. Worry about who y’all daddy is. Mind your f*cking business I don’t have to prove sh*t. Answer sh*t. So y’all keep giving my baby a new dad every other day. Y’all sad AF…lame AF.”

Fetty Wap has yet to respond.

ICYMI: This comes after reports claiming the 27-year-old "Trap Queen" rapper posted on an alleged personal Facebook page claiming he only has five children, excluding Alaiya.

SMH, we hope at some point there is clarity for the sake of the child.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET)

