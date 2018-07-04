Trap Queen? Alexis Skyy Lashes Out At Haters Claiming That Fetty Wap Didn't Father Her Baby

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Alexis Skyy has a message for those who keep questioning who the father of her child is, “I don’t have to prove sh*t.”
Recently the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star took to her Instagram Stories to give a PSA announcement to haters who don’t believe the father of her infant daughter, Alaiya Grace, is rapper Fetty Wap.
Sick of the constant rumors and scrutiny, the 23-year-old reality star posted the following:
“Y’all so worry about who my child’s father is. I never met so many bothered nosey people. Worry about who y’all daddy is. Mind your f*cking business I don’t have to prove sh*t. Answer sh*t. So y’all keep giving my baby a new dad every other day. Y’all sad AF…lame AF.”
Fetty Wap has yet to respond.
ICYMI: This comes after reports claiming the 27-year-old "Trap Queen" rapper posted on an alleged personal Facebook page claiming he only has five children, excluding Alaiya.
SMH, we hope at some point there is clarity for the sake of the child.
(Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET)
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Their new film, "211," explores boundaries of law enforcement.
days
COMMENTS