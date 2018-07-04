Trap Queen? Alexis Skyy Lashes Out At Haters Claiming That Fetty Wap Didn't Father Her Baby

Alexis Skyy has a message for those who keep questioning who the father of her child is, “I don’t have to prove sh*t.”

Recently the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star took to her Instagram Stories to give a PSA announcement to haters who don’t believe the father of her infant daughter, Alaiya Grace, is rapper Fetty Wap.

Sick of the constant rumors and scrutiny, the 23-year-old reality star posted the following:

“Y’all so worry about who my child’s father is. I never met so many bothered nosey people. Worry about who y’all daddy is. Mind your f*cking business I don’t have to prove sh*t. Answer sh*t. So y’all keep giving my baby a new dad every other day. Y’all sad AF…lame AF.”