Hol’ Up! Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal Chicago West’s Middle Name?

Chicago West is getting bigger and bigger, but we’re still finding out more and more about her as she ages.

We also haven’t been able to see that many photos of her, but the newest one Kim Kardashian is making public may be backseat news to what the caption’s revealing.

Via Instagram, Kim shared an adorable pic of her five-month-old daughter and in the caption, seemed to reveal her middle name. The photo shows Chi mean mugging the camera and the caption reads, “💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕.”