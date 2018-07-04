Hol’ Up! Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal Chicago West’s Middle Name?

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Kim Kardashian West attends KKW Beauty Fan Event at KKW Beauty on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ABA) *** Local Caption *** Kim Kardashian West

Seems pretty concrete.

Published 2 days ago

Chicago West is getting bigger and bigger, but we’re still finding out more and more about her as she ages.

We also haven’t been able to see that many photos of her, but the newest one Kim Kardashian is making public may be backseat news to what the caption’s revealing.

Via Instagram, Kim shared an adorable pic of her five-month-old daughter and in the caption, seemed to reveal her middle name. The photo shows Chi mean mugging the camera and the caption reads, “💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕.”

💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Noel? Could that be it? Chicago Noel West!? Awwwe! If you remember, Noel is the same middle name Kim has. In full, Chi’s mother’s name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian. It’s also surprising that she even has a middle name after Kanye opted not to give his first two children (five-year-old North and two-year-old Saint) three names.

Looks like third child’s the charm for finally getting a middle name. We’re glad it’s what she picked too.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ABA

