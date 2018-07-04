Hol’ Up! Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal Chicago West’s Middle Name?

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Chicago West is getting bigger and bigger, but we’re still finding out more and more about her as she ages.
We also haven’t been able to see that many photos of her, but the newest one Kim Kardashian is making public may be backseat news to what the caption’s revealing.
Via Instagram, Kim shared an adorable pic of her five-month-old daughter and in the caption, seemed to reveal her middle name. The photo shows Chi mean mugging the camera and the caption reads, “💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕.”
Noel? Could that be it? Chicago Noel West!? Awwwe! If you remember, Noel is the same middle name Kim has. In full, Chi’s mother’s name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian. It’s also surprising that she even has a middle name after Kanye opted not to give his first two children (five-year-old North and two-year-old Saint) three names.
Looks like third child’s the charm for finally getting a middle name. We’re glad it’s what she picked too.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ABA
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Their new film, "211," explores boundaries of law enforcement.
days
COMMENTS