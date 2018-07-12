Did Cops Shut Down Bill Cosby's 81st Birthday Celebration?

Despite recent reports, Bill Cosby 's final birthday before being sentenced to prison was a happy one. Cosby's legal reps cleared up allegations that police officials swarmed the comedian's Pennsylvania mansion after noise complaints from his neighbors.

Andrew V. Wyatt and Ebonee M. Benson, reps for Cosby, told TMZ, "No police officers entered the property nor did any officer from Montgomery County make a request that the 'live' 5-piece band for Mr. Cosby's birthday celebration, halt their music."

Shutting down other reports that the disgraced comedian spent his 81st birthday without his family, the reps added, "Mr. Cosby along with his bride (Mrs. Cosby), family and friends enjoyed beautiful jazz music to honor Mr. Cosby's 81st birthday."

While it seems like Cosby enjoyed his birthday, the reps did admit that there was a police presence at Cosby's home, just not in the manner previously reported. "At least 4 Montgomery County Patrol Cars are always parked outside Mr. Cosby’s Philadelphia home for security purposes," they concluded.

Bill Cosby is facing up to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent sexual assault in April. He is currently under house arrest and is set to be sentenced after a two-day hearing on September 24-25.

