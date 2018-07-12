John Legend's Emmy Nominations Put Him In Arms Length Of E.G.O.T. Status, And Chrissy Teigen Has Thoughts

Speaking on the grand news is his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and her take on what this could mean for her husband is pretty hilarious.

The nominations for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier today, and the heavily decorated John Legend landed two, both of which were a part of his starring show Jesus Christ Superstar 's 13 total noms.

Seeing as the R&B titan already possesses the three other most coveted awards in entertainment — a Tony, an Oscar, and 10 Grammys — if he is to come out victorious in the two Emmy categories he is nominated in, he would stand as one of the rare few celebrities who have reached "E.G.O.T." status.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the nominations were announced, Teigen expressed how excited she was to learn that her hubby was recognized, but noted something that was a bit of a bummer for her.

"If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved," she wrote.

Of course, however, that's a small price that she's willing to pay, with her adding, "I AM SO PROUD!"