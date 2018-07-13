Cardi B Reveals How She And Offset Are Handling Their New Baby

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artists Cardi B and Offset of the group Migos are seen leaving Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Cardi B Reveals How She And Offset Are Handling Their New Baby

The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier this week.

Published 1 week ago

Motherhood is no easy feat, but rap sensation Cardi B appears to be handling it well. Days after welcoming her daughter Kulture Kiari, the "Invasion of Privacy" emcee is said to be handling her new title like a pro.

"This is everything Cardi has ever wanted and she is already embracing motherhood fully," a source close to the couple revealed to US Weekly.

While life with a newborn may be extremely stress, the source dished on the outpouring of support Cardi and Offset have gotten since their daughter's arrival."Her mother and family members have been walking her through the first few weeks and she is cuddled up with her little girl at home. Cardi and Offset are over-the-moon excited."

Spilling the tea on what baby Kulture is like, the source added, "She's the sweetest little girl already."

Earlier this week, Cardi B took to Instagram announcing her baby girl's arrival.

Proud papa Offset, who is the father of sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalae, happily celebrated the arrival of his baby girl on Twitter.

The new parents quietly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017 after only seven months of dating.

At the top of the new year, rumors of the former reality starlet being pregant quickly emerged. After months of denials and publicly shooting down pregnancy rumors, Bardi announced her pregnancy while debuting her new single, "Be Careful," on Saturday Night Live.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs