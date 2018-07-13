Cardi B Reveals How She And Offset Are Handling Their New Baby

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
Motherhood is no easy feat, but rap sensation Cardi B appears to be handling it well. Days after welcoming her daughter Kulture Kiari, the "Invasion of Privacy" emcee is said to be handling her new title like a pro.
"This is everything Cardi has ever wanted and she is already embracing motherhood fully," a source close to the couple revealed to US Weekly.
While life with a newborn may be extremely stress, the source dished on the outpouring of support Cardi and Offset have gotten since their daughter's arrival."Her mother and family members have been walking her through the first few weeks and she is cuddled up with her little girl at home. Cardi and Offset are over-the-moon excited."
Spilling the tea on what baby Kulture is like, the source added, "She's the sweetest little girl already."
Earlier this week, Cardi B took to Instagram announcing her baby girl's arrival.
Proud papa Offset, who is the father of sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalae, happily celebrated the arrival of his baby girl on Twitter.
K U L T U R E 7/10/18 pic.twitter.com/uZwa8Q1RQi— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 11, 2018
The new parents quietly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017 after only seven months of dating.
At the top of the new year, rumors of the former reality starlet being pregant quickly emerged. After months of denials and publicly shooting down pregnancy rumors, Bardi announced her pregnancy while debuting her new single, "Be Careful," on Saturday Night Live.
