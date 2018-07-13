Could This Woman Be Kenya Moore's 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Replacement?

It wouldn't be a complete week without yet another Real Housewives of Atlanta rumor. With the chatter that Kenya Moore will not be returning for the next season of the series hitting fever pitch, fans of the show are waiting patiently to learn who will take her place in the cast. Luckily, it is rumored that the show may have already made a choice.

According to Bossip, after the ladies — minus Moore — were spotted spending time with rumored new addition Shamari Devoe at Atlanta's ATL Live on the Park, it is now reported that they were seen hanging with another woman who may have a more permanent role on the show. The lady in question is Tanya Sam, who is a registered nurse and the director of a company building agency.

Sam was recently spotted with "The Talls" of the show: NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and friend of the show Marlo Hampton. Take a look, below:

Sam is rumored to be an early fan favorite among the cast. What do you think? Also, take a look at BET.com’s new original documentary, VIXEN, above, and get more details on the episodes here.

Written by John Justice